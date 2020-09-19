With a new “Freedom of Assembly Act”, Berlin’s government wants to make it easier to ban racist demonstrations that glorify violence. It is de facto a special provision against right-wing extremists. That is not entirely unproblematic.

The political Berlin discussed the week on the question of how to deal with demonstrations like the one last weekend in the future. Does democracy have to endure scenes like the one in front of the Reichstag, where people occupy the symbol of democracy and want to abolish the system?

Berlin’s red-red-green coalition has presented a “freedom of assembly law” that is intended to create legal clarity for demonstrators, police officers and the administration. The law, say the authors, takes into account many decisions of the Federal Administrative Court and the Federal Constitutional Court. In addition to many other, often sensible adjustments, it introduces a simplified ban on racist demonstrations that glorify violence.

The draft says nothing concrete about Islamist or radical left-wing violence, including whether the stricter ban on wearing uniforms also applies to the Black Block. It is de facto a special provision against right-wing extremists. A rally can be broken up quickly if it is “suitable or intended to convey a willingness to use violence”, “is linked in its overall character to the rites and symbols of the National Socialist tyranny” and thus “has an intimidating effect or is in a significant way contrary to the moral feelings of the citizens and violates citizens and basic social or ethical beliefs ”.

The sedition paragraph of the Criminal Code serves as the basis. With reference to a Karlsruhe ruling from 2004, it says that the social norms used must be compatible with the value of the Basic Law.

The 2004 ruling says the opposite of what red-red-green suggests. At that time it was about an NPD demo “No tax money for synagogues”, and Karlsruhe said: You mustn’t forbid it because you don’t like the opinion. The fundamental right to freedom of expression should not generally be “subject to the condition that the content of opinion expressed does not contradict prevailing social or ethical views”.

Intimidating appearance or racist slogans are a reason for dissolution because criminal law is affected. But a general majority feeling for admissible views is not a reason. There is no “constitutional restriction on the proclamation of a right-wing extremist ideology”.

Nobody wants to see right-wing drummers roaming Berlin. But that’s not the point in this context. It’s about whether Berlin wants to legally determine what content you can demonstrate for and what not. As the draft law is formulated, the capital could fail with it in Karlsruhe. That would be as embarrassing as it is unnecessary.