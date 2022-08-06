





Berkshire Hathaway just reported a net loss to shareholders of $43.755 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The result reverses profit of $28.094 billion recorded in the same period in 2021.

The loss before income tax and issues related to the equity method was US$ 55.713 billion, compared to a positive result of US$ 35.574 billion a year earlier.

The company’s total revenues were US$ 76.180 billion, compared to US$ 69.114 billion recorded from April to June 2021. The losses related to investment and derivatives were US$ 66.919 billion, compared to gains of US$ 27.394 billion in the corresponding period. last year.







