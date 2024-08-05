Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 22:42

Berkshire Hathaway reported net income of $30.348 billion in the second quarter of 2024, down 15.4% compared to the same period in 2023, according to its earnings per share (EPS) released on Saturday, the 3rd. The result corresponds to earnings per share (EPS) of $21,122 for class A shares and $14.08 for class B shares.

In the same period last year, the manager – which has Warren Buffett as CEO – had a net profit of US$ 35.912 billion, and EPS of US$ 24,775 and US$ 16.52 for class A and B shares, respectively.

Operating profits jumped 15% year-on-year to $11.598 billion, driven by higher insurance underwriting profits and increased income from the company’s large cash reserves.

The company bought back $345 million worth of shares in the second quarter, up from $2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires