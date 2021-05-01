D.he Berkshire Hathaway investment firm run by Warren Buffett continues its recovery from the corona crisis with a sharp rise in profits. In addition, with a billion-dollar expansion of share buybacks, excess capital was paid out to shareholders, as Berkshire Hathaway announced on Saturday. The main shareholder and head of the company is the 90-year-old investor Buffett, who is one of the richest people in the world with assets of around $ 100 billion.

As numerous Berkshire Hathaway-owned companies recovered from last year’s downturn, the holding’s operating profit climbed 20 percent to $ 7 billion in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway benefited from the share price performance of its holdings, which the company has to book even if it does not buy or sell any shares.

Because Berkshire Hathaway did not see enough opportunities for acquisitions, the company distributed $ 6.6 billion to its shareholders by repurchasing its own shares. Berkshire Hathaway got in the way of high valuations of possible takeover properties and the trend to bring companies to the stock exchange using shell companies that are already listed on the stock exchange (SPAC). The company had already bought back shares for a record $ 24.7 billion last year.

Berkshire Hathaway owns around 90 companies, plus various blocks of shares in large listed corporations such as Bank of America, Coca-Cola and Apple. Berkshire Hathaway’s annual general meeting, often referred to as the “Woodstock of the Capitalists,” also takes place this weekend, with tens of thousands of followers making the pilgrimage to Buffett in Omaha in normal times. Because of the pandemic, the event will be held on the Internet again and there will be no hype.