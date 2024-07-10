Convicted of justifying terrorism, director Berkovich speaks out after trial

Theatre director Evgeniya Berkovich (included in the register of extremists and terrorists by Rosfinmonitoring) made her first statement after the verdict. She said she was still somewhat anaesthetised and called on her supporters “not to eat the brains” of her defenders and family.

Earlier, Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk (included in the register of extremists and terrorists by Rosfinmonitoring) were sentenced to six years in prison for the case of justifying terrorism for the play “Finist – the Clear Falcon”.

Berkovich said her life did not end after the verdict

Berkovich’s comment appeared in Telegram-channel of the director’s supporters. In the publication, she thanked everyone for their support and noted that there had been better news.

Life is not over. Prison is not a grave, a term is not rubber. We will continue to fight according to the principle “if we don’t catch up, at least we’ll warm up” Evgeniya Berkovichdirector

She also asked anyone who was not too lazy to send her books: good detective stories, modern novels and “something light in English.” “I would sell my soul for the first two novels about Carmoran Strike,” Berkovich noted.

She ended her statement with the phrase “everything is forever until it ends” and signed J.B.

Berkovich and Petriychuk sentenced in terrorism justification case

On Monday, July 8, the Second Western District Military Court sentenced Berkovich and Petriychuk to six years in prison in a criminal case on justification of terrorism. The sentence will be calculated from May 1, 2023, the day of their arrest. This time will be counted at the rate of one day in a pretrial detention center for one day in a penal colony. In 2026, Berkovich and Petriychuk will be eligible for parole.

Photo: Yulia Morozova / Reuters

The basis for bringing the director and playwright to criminal liability was the production of “Finist – the Clear Falcon”. A certain secret witness “Nikita” from the theater industry took a recording of the performance, made on a phone, to law enforcement agencies and explained that the performance raised questions in him, since terrorists were shown as victims, and the Russian state was blamed. According to him, he testified anonymously in court, since he feared for his career.

The play was written by Petriychuk in 2019, and the premiere of the performance based on Berkovich’s production took place in December 2020. After that, it was repeatedly performed, including at festival venues. In 2022, “Finist – Yasny Sokol” won in two nominations as part of the Golden Mask theater award, receiving awards for the best work of a playwright and best costumes.