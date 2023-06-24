The US coach: “He looks like Finidi, the former Ajax winger. Juve’s mentality would do him good”

Philip Cornacchia

The US national team, fresh from its triumph in the Nations League Concacaf, is increasingly at the center of the market. From Timothy Weah betrothed to Juventus to that Christian Pulisic in Milan’s sights, from Weston McKennie (outgoing from the Bianconeri and courted by Galatasaray) to Yunus Musah up to the striker Folarin Balogun (owned by Arsenal), fresh from scoring in the final in the success of the United States and from 21 goals in Ligue 1 during the loan at Stade Reims. Coach Gregg Berhalter, who grew up with the legend of Antonio Cabrini and as a player partner of David Beckham in the Los Angeles Galaxy, led the USA to the World Cup in Qatar and, after the break of the last few months, will return to direct the selection again in the second half stars and stripes.

Berhalter, are you more amazed or happy about Juventus' lunge on Weah?

“I don’t know at what stage the negotiation with Lille is: I’m the coach, not the manager… But I would certainly see Weah at Juventus well. And I’m sure that an experience in Italy and in the Juventus club, which we have gotten to know better and better in recent years thanks to McKennie, would be useful for Timothy. He is a growing boy, also thanks to Lilla, but I think that dealing with the winning mentality of Juventus would allow him to take a further leap forward ”.

Juventus see Cuadrado’s heir in Weah: do you agree?

"They look a little alike, but not that much. If I have to compare Timothy to a more experienced player, well then I say Finidi. Do you remember Van Gaal's Ajax winger/winger who won the Champions League in the 1990s? Here, Weah is like this: dynamic, fast and with excellent strokes. I see him better wide on the right, he can play a little further forward or a little further back. But also striker or on the left wing. Flexibility is a strong point of him, as well as the ease of getting to the cross. Weah is a poisonous outsider. He is also a nice and serious boy. As father to him George, a real football star, whom I have had the pleasure of knowing personally in the past ".

McKennie will say goodbye to Juventus again: Galatasaray are pressing… Advice?

“As manager, I am interested in Weston playing and competing, regardless of club or league. For the US national team, Mckennie is very important: he is a leader, a warrior ”.

How would you see Pulisic at Milan?

“Christian plays for Chelsea. But Italy and Milan are still very attractive destinations, also thanks to the possibility of being protagonists in the Champions League. But no advice, it’s a matter of personal choices. The same goes for Balogun, who is already a certainty and not just a forward of the future as I hear around. We will see…”.

For Musah of Valencia, in the sights of several Premier League clubs, Sassuolo has also come forward…

"I follow Serie A and Sassuolo is a club I know well, in recent years they have proven to be very skilled at launching talent. Surely if so many of my boys arrive in Italy, next season I will often come to your area too. After the triumphs of the last few years and the last Nations, which I followed as a fan this time, we are now aiming for the Gold Cup and the America's Cup to better prepare ourselves for the World Cup that we will host in 2026″.