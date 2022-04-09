summariesTottenham Hotspur has won with large numbers in the Premier League at Aston Villa: 0-4. Son Heung-min stole the show with a hat trick, while Steven Bergwijn was only given a short substitute. Chelsea made mincemeat of Southampton and Everton took three much-needed points without the injured Donny van de Beek.



Bergwijn recently made an impression in the two practice matches of the Orange, but that cannot tempt Spurs coach to grant him a basic place. When the Dutch attacker came on in the final phase, the 0-4 final score against Aston Villa was on the board. In addition to Son’s three goals, Dejan Kulusevski was accurate. Tottenham is now fourth in the standings and has a three-point lead over London city rivals Arsenal, who have played one game less. The top four teams in the Premier League will qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season.

Big win Chelsea

Chelsea managed to turn around a dramatic week, in which they lost to Brentford (1-4) and Real Madrid (1-3), with a monster win at Southampton earlier in the day. On the south coast, coach Thomas Tuchel's team won 0-6. After twenty minutes it was already 0-3 thanks to goals from Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount and Timo Werner, who had already hit the post and crossbar before that. After half an hour, Kai Havertz made it 0-4.

After the break, Chelsea happily continued to score, but after Werner’s 0-5 and Mount’s 0-6, the London team slowed down. Southampton experienced a total off-day, Chelsea strengthened with the big win in third place.

Brighton stunt in London

Arsenal have done badly in the pursuit of Champions League football. The Londoners lost 0-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion, where Joël Veltman played the entire match. Leandro Trossard gave the visitors the lead. Gabriel Martinelli thought to equalize, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

After the break, Enock Mwepu doubled Brighton’s lead. In the final phase, Martin Odegaard made the connecting goal, but it came too late for Arsenal to pull out another point. The London team remains fifth.

Air for Leeds, care for Watford

To keep an eye on enforcement in the Premier League, Watford had to beat competitor Leeds United, which had eight points more. But the number 19 failed to do so. Raphinha opened the score after twenty minutes with a shot into the short corner.

After the break Leeds walked further out. Rodrigo doubled the lead fifteen minutes before the end, Jack Harrison made the 0-3. Crycensio Summervile was allowed to participate for a few more minutes as a substitute for goalscorer Raphinha. Leeds got a little more air with the three points, with at least nine points ahead of the relegation spots. Watford remains nineteenth.

Anthony Gordon match winner Everton

Man United, where Ajax coach Erik ten Hag seems to be the main candidate to become a trainer next season, is fighting for a Champions League ticket, Everton against relegation. The team of coach Frank Lampard had to do without Donny van de Beek, who is struggling with a thigh injury. Everton let Man United make the game at Goodison Park. Only the visitors did little with possession despite the surplus of class on the field. Only against Everton was coach Ralf Rangnick unable to get his team to work.

Everton surprisingly took the lead after Harry Maguire deflected a shot from Anthony Gordon. Goalkeeper David de Gea was wrong: 1-0. The home side dug in and let Man United come.

That picture did not change in the second half. Great opportunities were missed The Red Devilsuntil Cristiano Ronaldo, who was still booked for expressing his frustration, blasted goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from close range in stoppage time.

Everton, seventeenth in the ranking, achieved a much-needed victory with passion and struggle. Goodison Park was in ecstasy. Everton ran three points out of Burnley, who lost 3-2 in the middle of the week. Burnley will play Norwich City tomorrow. United are seventh, having won just three of their nine Premier League games. A Champions League ticket is still in sight, but the mission has not gotten any easier.

Son Heung-min. © Action Images via Reuters



Anthony Gordon is inundated with teammates. © AFP



Frank Lampard is overjoyed with Anthony Gordon’s goal. © Action Images via Reuters

