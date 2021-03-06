After signing two years ago in Abu Dhabi with the imam of Al-Azhar, the highest authority of Sunni Islam, the Document on the Fraternity, a text that marked a milestone in the rejection of the use of religion to justify violence, the Pope Francisco He took two other important steps in the same direction this Saturday during his visit to Iraq. He did it first with the interview he had in the city of Najaf with Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani, spiritual leader of the Iraqi Shiites, and then with him. Interreligious meeting that he presided over in the ancient Sumerian city of Ur, where according to tradition the biblical patriarch Abraham was born and, therefore, a place of great symbolic value for Christians, Muslims and Jews.

“From the land of our father Abraham we affirm that God is merciful and that the most blasphemous offense is to profane his name by hating his brother,” said the Pope, dissociating “hostility, extremism and violence” from faith by considering them a ” betrayal of religion. Before the representatives of other faiths and together with the remains of the millennial ziggurat of Ur, he insisted that when terrorism “abuses” a faith, believers “cannot be silent.”

Jorge Mario Bergoglio took into account in his speech the recent history of Iraq, shaken by four decades of war and, in recent years, bled to death by religious violence. The apex of jihadism was experienced with the emergence of the Islamic State (IS), which between 2014 and 2017 controlled much of the country and neighboring Syria, even going so far as to conquer Mosul, the third most important city in the country. Although the Baghdad authorities consider this terrorist group defeated, it continues to operate in some areas of the country and maintains its capacity to carry out attacks.

“Clouds of Terrorism”



“Over this country the dark clouds of terrorism, war and violence hung. All ethnic and religious communities suffered, ”Francis recalled, citing in particular the Yazidi minority., “Who has mourned the death of many men and has seen thousands of women, youth and children kidnapped, sold as slaves and subjected to physical violence and forced conversions.” The Pope invited people to pray for all the victims, be they of one creed or another, and for respect for freedom of conscience and religious freedom. «Terrorism, when it invaded the north of this beloved country, brutally destroyed part of its wonderful religious heritage, including churches, monasteries and places of worship of various communities, “he lamented.

Aware that his words would have an impact throughout the region, Bergoglio used his speech at the interfaith ceremony in Ur to send a message to “neighboring and martyred Syria” and the entire Middle East. «Peace does not demand winners or losers, but brothers and sisters what, despite misunderstandings and hurts from the pastThey move from conflict to unity, ”he said.

On his second day in Iraq, the Pontiff completed his agenda by presiding over a mass in the Chaldean cathedral in Baghdad. Never before had a bishop of Rome officiated the Eucharist following the rite of this eastern community to which 80% of the around 300,000 Catholics who still live in the country belong.

But their numbers have been plummeting for decades due to religious persecution, war and lack of opportunity. Bergoglio echoed this situation when commenting in his homily that “love is our strength, the source of strength for those of our brothers and sisters who have also suffered prejudice, indignity, mistreatment and persecution here for the name of Jesus.”