Father Georg returns to Rome and celebrates Pope Benedict XVI

On the anniversary of the passing of Pope Benedict XVI, Father Georg Gänswein returned to Rome where he celebrated a morning mass. His presence in Rome poses a problem for Pope Francis who exiled him to the Black Forest last July after a year of back and forth which saw the prelate, former secretary of Pope Ratzinger, oppose Bergoglio. We talked about it here: But behind the personal and human story of Father Georg there is a much more complex one that concerns the Petrine magisterium and that is the contrast between progressives and conservatives that agitates the Catholic Church.

Think, for example, of the face-to-face encounter between the two just a few days ago Francis and Cardinal Raymond Leo Burkethe American ultra-conservative whose food (about 5,000 euros a month) and accommodation (the house) were taken away by Jorge Mario Bergoglio for his doctrinal opinions.

In this complex context, Father Georg then returns to Rome and declared: «The more time passes, the stronger Benedict XVI's teaching becomes, I am convinced of this». Not exactly an olive branch. A mass also open to the public which this morning at 8 saw the return of the German archbishop to St. Peter's. Regarding the function he declared yesterday in an interview with Corriere della Sera:

«I will preside at the Mass to remember Pope Benedict. I was his secretary, I lived with him for twenty-five years, I am very grateful and still suffering. I hope we don't want to interpret this occasion differently or manipulate it.”

Father Georg had begun his opposition to the Pope at the beginning of last year, after the publication of the book “Nothing but the truth” which had caused quite a stir due to the accusations that the former secretary had made against Pope Francis who, for his part, he hadn't taken it well at all. Gänswein was in fact sent back to his diocese in Germany without assignment and therefore still hopes that Bergoglio give him something, for example a university chair which however presents problems:

“In Germany the age limit is 65 and I turned 67. I have no jobs and no work, and this is bad…”. And therefore he continues his policy of alternating a profession of submission to the Vatican with sudden kicks in the shins of the Holy Father, demanding accommodation appropriate to his rank. Of this celebration Georg says: “I will preside at the Mass to remember Pope Benedict. I was his secretary, I lived with him for twenty-five years, I am very grateful and still suffering. I hope we don't want to interpret this occasion differently or manipulate it.”

And then he reports that numerous invitations were withdrawn after there was talk on the Internet of “anti-Francis” meetings. The Church of Rome is shaken by great contradictions and Bergoglio's leadership has often confused his flock more than guiding it with a sure hand.

Francis' position on the essential issues of our society such as openness to homosexual couples, the celibacy of priests, the sacredness of the Petrine ministry is ambiguous and often oscillating. Moreover, the end of Father Georg and Cardinal Burke leads the protesters to take more lenient advice. But until when will Francis be able to govern his Church as the last sovereign of a theocratic state that does not listen to dissent?

