Zelensky in Rome, maximum security measures: a thousand men among agents and snipers in the field

Rome is preparing to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting Italy for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion, under maximum security measures. The leader, who has been wearing a sweatshirt and camouflage for a year now, will see President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

And he will go to Pope Francis, in the midst of that “peace mission” started by Vatican but with contours still completely reserved. Armored all routes with no fly zones and snipers, times and agenda changes have not yet been made official for obvious security reasons. About security. As reported by Corriere della Sera, “the streets around the Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel are deserted. Barriered and patrolled by the Army which controls every corner of the embassy district, between Villa Borghese and Parioli”.

It is “an armored flash stay so much so that the security measures are superior to those of the visits of the US and Chinese heads of state in recent years. Over a thousand men from the police and intelligence forces are involved. An aura of mystery , net of not yet official communications, on the calendar of appointments of the head of the Kiev resistance against the Russian invasion, accompanies not only Zelensky’s arrival in Rome, but also the duration of his stay. it could be a diversion”, continues the Corriere della Sera.

Pope Francis’ strategy: “Ceasefire and then mediation”

The Holy See itself continues to speak of a “possible” meeting, also because one too many words or a misunderstood signal would be enough to hinder any attempt to open a channel of dialogue between Kiev and Moscow. Citing Vatican sources, the Russian agency Tass pointed out that any meeting between Zelensky and the Pope “is not directly linked” to the mission announced by the Pontiff on the return flight from Hungary in recent days.

“It is a special initiative and for now it remains non-public”, the Vatican source reiterated to the Moscow agency, underlining that Zelensky requested to be received by Francis “only a few days ago” and that the Pope usually meets regularly heads of state who request it on the occasion of their visits to the Italian capital. That everything was born in the last few days is also confirmed by the absence from the Holy See of the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, engaged as planned in the celebrations of May 13 in Fatima, Portugal. Instead there will be Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, secretary for Relations with States, who was on a mission to Ukraine a year ago.

According to the Fatto Quotidiano, “the Pope’s plan is to stop shooting and arming, and then mediate”.

