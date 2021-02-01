It has not been an easy time for Mitchell Bergkamp, ​​the son of the legendary Dutch former Arsenal player. After leaving the Almere of the Dutch second division last summer, he has been without a team and looking for someone who would like him ever since. The most striking thing is that he was on trial at Arsenal, a club that saw his father rise to the top. After two weeks training with the London team, he received the bad news that he was not of sufficient level to join their U-23 team.

However, in the last hours it has been known that another subsidiary team, in this case that of Watford, has offered him a six-month contract after being equally tested with them. The hornets, who are currently active in the English second division, the Championship, welcome the incorporation of Bergkamp’s son to their U23 team so that he can help them in the remainder of the championship to achieve their goals.

Mitchell, 22, is not the first son of an ex-footballer to join Watford, who have already had the offspring of Denis Wise and Mauricio Pochettino in their ranks. “Bergkamp is just my last name. I am my own player and I hope I can leave my own legacy. My father has been incredible for me. He is my number one fan and has always been there for me. It’s great to have this opportunity at Watford and I can’t wait to step onto the pitch and start the hard work, “said the young Bergkamp in relation to his new assignment.