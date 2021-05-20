Dennis Bergkamp, ​​Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira. Those who were mainstays and absolute stars in the Arsenal of the Invincibles under the command of Arsene Wenger have now joined Daniel Ek, owner of Spotify, to take over the Gunner team with the businessman as the great owner and both French and Dutch with his part and helping from the offices.

After an approach and conversations with the current owner, Josh Kroenke, who have not borne fruit in a purchase-sale operation, Dennis Bergkamp offers more details on Voetbal International about his project for Arsenal.

The former striker analyzes the evils that persecute the Gunners and explains a small part of their solutions, although everything happens through the change of ownership. The beginning of the process goes through his joining the club. “After leaving the club I kept in touch with Thierry and Patrick and followed the Arsenal games. The club is in my heart, I have become a fan. Like Patrick and Thierry, I recognize less and less the Arsenal of our time. The ambition to win titles is in the DNA of Arsenal. Never accept defeat. That mentality has slowly disappeared. I feel resignation for the current situation. That is serious. As if given the economic situation, it was normal for Arsenal to end up in the middle of the table. That doesn’t belong to this club. Arsenal’s DNA must be restored “explains at the beginning of the interview.

The beginning of the buying process, he explains, has to do with the Super League. When it started, Daniel Ek, owner of Spotify, was when he decided to take the step to take over the club. “When the Super League dominated the news for days, DAniel almost exploded. It was then that he stepped forward and contacted us. During a Zoom meeting with Thierry, Patrick, and myself, he shared his concerns and plans with us. I was impressed and it was immediately clear to me how deep Daniel’s support is. Daniel doesn’t see an Arsenal acquisition as buying a nice toy. ANDntends the passion of a soccer fan. Because he himself is, “he says.

Following the purchase, he explains what his plans are for Arsenal. “Daniel wants to significantly increase the influence of the fans. Among other things, giving them a place in the management of the club. We believe that it is very important. We want to get closer to the fans. Another important point is that Daniel understands that Arsenal’s problems cannot be solved like this. Injecting some extra money and firing the coach, for example. If Arsenal want to be on top next season, they will have to achieve a world-class player on each line, but the club has long lacked the appeal for this category of player. Therefore, structural changes must take place. In the backbone of Arsenal. This is a long-term, long-range project, “says sOn his initiative, he explains that he wants it to be managed as a football club and not as a company.

For Bergkamp the passage of Boring Arsenal the Invincibles he lived through believes he can help players today. His influence, although he does not yet explain what role he would play, along with Henry and Vieira is considered by himself as interesting. “We don’t want to harm anyone, it’s not about us personally. This revolves around our opinions on an improved Arsenal. As players, we contribute to the transition from Boring Arsenal to a team dubbed the Invincibles. The quality, mindset and passion of that era must once again become the norm. Thierry, Patrick and I have ideas about this and this fits perfectly with Daniel’s plans. We have a lot of ideas about the technical details, but it makes little sense to anticipate them now. First, Daniel has to come up with an acquisition. After that, it would make sense to use the knowledge we have gained during and after our careers. We are ready and so is Daniel, “he said.to.

Those who don’t seem ready for the change are the Kroenke family, current owners. They rejected a first billion dollar offer for the club and Daniel Ek, along with the former players, it seems that they will continue to insist. “Whatever Kroenke’s intentions, it would be nice if we at least had a conversation with each other. In the interest of the club. Anyway, Daniel is not giving up and neither are we. We are here to stay. The crazy thing is that we cannot imagine how current players feel because we have always been in the fight for the titles. But we do know how the fans feel. We feel their enthusiasm and that encourages us, “he adds.