,,As a Feyenoord player, I could absolutely never do it. I know Steven quite well, I’ve played with him and I also have contact with him from time to time, but not about this yet. We’ve seen it many times in the past, but yes. He is Feyenoord’s best player…”, says Kuyt about the rumors that Ajax would like to take over Berghuis for four million euros.

“He has to make that choice himself. It would hurt my Feyenoord heart,” says Kuyt. “At the time, I helped Sjaak Troost, because Martin van Geel went to Willem II, with the technical directorship. We also discussed this situation at the time. My advice was to To give Steven the opportunity to move abroad, but with rival teams I would never have advised such a deal,” said Kuyt about the clause in Berghuis’ contract.

According to Kuyt, Feyenoord should give the captain the feeling that he can play for the prizes: ,,Steven is the captain, the most important player. Arne Slot has just started and wants to play attacking football. Then Steven should just stay. He’s very ambitious, he wants to play for the trophies and if they can give him that feeling at Feyenoord, I’m sure he wants to stay. But he’s an ambitious boy who can’t handle his loss.”

Whether Kuyt could have ever considered a move to Ajax? ,,If I had all the money in the world, I wouldn’t have done something like that, but every player is different. I heard Jan Everse shout that there is no more club love. There is. Robin van Persie returned to Feyenoord, Daley Blind to Ajax.