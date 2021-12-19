Today Berghuis was at the base of the 0-1 with a deep pass to Dusan Tadic, after he got the ball pushed into his feet in midfield by his old buddy Jens Toornstra. Berghuis spoke to ESPN reporter Milan van Dongen extensively and calmly afterwards. ,,Yes, it was of course a day that everyone had been looking forward to for months, but without supporters it turned out to be a very different afternoon than everyone expected. With supporters in the stands it would have been two or three times more intense, of course,” said Berghuis.

,,I don’t even really blame the fans. Everyone is of course responsible for their own behavior, but fans are also influenced by newspaper and television coverage. In the past six months everything has been whipped up too much I think, that started when Ajax’s interest became known in June. But if you read all the stories and threats, you sometimes hold your breath, of course, whether everything will go well. No, I was not afraid, but I am extremely grateful to the guidance of Feyenoord and Ajax and the police that it all went well,” said Berghuis, after thousands of Feyenoord fans had stood outside the Kuip for the Classic.

“It was quite difficult to be in the eye of the storm. It was all so whipped up and magnified from the start. If you take this sensitive step you also have to be a big boy and you know that there is a lot involved, but it was exaggerated too much in my opinion. So many people speak up with their own opinion, which is certainly not always good, but you see that in society as a whole.”