878,000 viewers watched Berget Lewis make a hurtful comment in Secret duets last night. The singer was sure that the unrecognizable person behind the wall was not a professional singer and was quite ashamed when it turned out to be an act that has been in the music business for 35 years. “We are going to bully her for a long time,” promises Richard Groenendijk on Instagram today.

