The midfielder Alejandro Gomezbetter known as “Papuan”, He was the only footballer from the Argentine national team who was not called up again by Lionel Scaloni after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
There were many non-football versions about his absence, but the only reality is that in October a doping case was revealed that is still under investigation and that has kept him away from professional football.
Gonzalo Bergessioformer striker who was a teammate of the talented offensive midfielder at San Lorenzo and at Catania in Italy, decided to break the silence unlike many who prefer not to touch the subject, and came out to defend him publiclyin dialogue with DSports Radio.
“I talk to him often, I don't want to bother him, he's a little on his own, he lowered his exposure a little. It was kind of sad because the 'Papu' was world champion just like everyone else and for me it's wrong, I don't know what happened, I'm outside, I have no idea. But he gets angry because he won the Cup too and he deserved to at least be celebrating that achievement “It's nice that it will never happen to you again in your life,” he lamented, referring to his absence in the post-World Cup squads.
The Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni played two friendlies, against Panama in the Monumental and against Curacao in Santiago del Estero, so that the champion soccer players could celebrate with the public the title obtained in Qatar, but Gómez was the only one on the team who did not He was called and has not returned since.
“They are intimate things, perhaps, of a group. Sometimes being in the national team it is difficult for him to stay there, but it makes me angry and He deserved to be able to enjoy everything nice that happened to him in the national team. A shame. But they are internal things that have surely clarified it internally. “It is something that sometimes you cannot give an opinion because you are outside,” he added, although he had given a value judgment about it.
It is worth remembering that in October the “Papu” received a two-year ban after it was leaked that he tested positive in an anti-doping test which took place in November 2022, when he was playing in Seville. The substance found in his body was terbutaline and the player defended himself by stating that the night before the control he consumed a children's syrup that his partner gave him, in the middle of a coughing attack.
