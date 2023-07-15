Berger at McLaren

After the first experience in Ferrari in 1989, Gerhard Berger was chosen to replace Alain Prost in McLaren in 1990. A decision that the Woking team took after the controversial Japanese Grand Prix, when the Frenchman became world champion for the third time in his career after contact with his teammate Ayrton Sennawinner of that race but subsequently disqualified for having taken advantage of the help of the course marshals to restart the engine and rejoin the track by skipping the last chicane, the one in which the accident occurred.

Friendship with Senna

An episode that aroused great protests, and which is still considered one of the high points of the historic rivalry between Senna and Prost. In 1990, therefore, a real exchange took place between Ferrari and McLaren, with Prost flying to Maranello in place of Berger, who in turn became the Brazilian’s new teammate. Contrary to the climate of strong tension that Senna lived with the Professora conflict developed between the two pilots strong friendshipfueled by mutual jokes that cheered the Woking environment until 1993, the year in which Berger returned to the wheel of the Red.

Comparisons between Senna and Verstappen

In this way the Austrian got to know Senna better, as well as noticing the great driving qualities of the late Brazilian. The latter’s career ended tragically at Imola in 1994 with a total of 41 hits in Formula 1, equaled by Max Verstappen in the last Canadian Grand Prix and then passed in Austria. Thanks to this result, i compare between Senna’s talent and that of the Dutchman from Red Bull, with some who rejected the similarities between the two drivers and others who instead found various points in common.

Berger’s opinion

Among them is precisely the 63-year-old Tyrolean, who thus commented on these comparisons in an interview with OE24: “Verstappen is in fact the first driver in 30 years to be placed on the top step together with Senna – explained the winner of 10 GPs in F1 – the ingredients are very similar in both, while Senna still had that special charm that I haven’t seen in anyone else. The sporty and mature way Max presents himself could put it on the same level as the Seine“.