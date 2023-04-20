We can imagine that recovery companies often meet relieved people, who are happy that they are finally allowed to leave the hard shoulder. But flirtatious buses, that must have been new to this salvage operator. This bus was broken down along the highway this morning.

The bus was on the hard shoulder on the A58 near Oirschot this morning. A recovery company was called in to take the bus and, according to Rijkswaterstaat, was welcomed with open arms. On top of the bus was the text ‘hello baby’. Isn’t it a bit more personal than ‘out of service’

Incidentally, it seems that the bus driver has not specially adapted the text at the front for the recovery company. A small search shows that several bus rental companies are driving around with this text. This does not exclude the fact that the driver was really happy to see the recovery company, of course.