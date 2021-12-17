The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix it will be remembered as one of the most spectacular and surprising events in the over 70 years of Formula 1 history, thanks to a breathtaking final lap that completely reversed a situation that had seemed decided up to that moment. The rainbow joy, which seemed to end up in the hands of Lewis Hamilton, instead changed its recipient to Max Verstappen, graduated as the new world champion at just 24 years of age. Among the millions of viewers who watched the final race of the championship, there were also former Formula 1 drivers, many of whom retired before the third millennium. Specifically, the current President of the DTM also tuned in to the live broadcast, Gerhard Berger.

The Austrian, who intervened within a sports program on Servus TV, remarked his thoughts on the season just ended, focusing in particular on the challenge between the Dutch Red Bull and the British Mercedes: “A championship like this was necessary – stated the 10 GP winner in F1 – I’ve never seen a year like this throughout my career. Mercedes was initially inferior, but then gradually recovered with the power of its own engine. I have rarely seen two such tough riders: both made mistakes, and both were punished. Lewis in Silverstone, and Max in Jeddah. In the match between Senna and Prost there were many retirements, but here they fought for every race ”.

The 62-year-old also provided a personal comment on Verstappen, also noting Mercedes ‘joy for an eighth win in the constructors’ championship: “In the end, a little bit of luck took over – he specified – but I think F1 will take off in the next few years, and Max will be champion several more times. It’s nice to see the emotions and happiness for this milestone. In sport there is always a winner and a loser, even if I understand that it is hard to accept a defeat for Mercedes despite winning the Constructors’ title when we started on an equal footing ”.