In almost fifteen years of career in Formula 1 between the 80s and 90s, Gerhard Berger he has stood on the top step of the podium ten times, doing so with top teams from the likes of McLaren and Ferrari, including Benetton. Hanging up his helmet, the Austrian subsequently oversaw BMW’s return to the top flight as director of competitions for the Bavarian company, before becoming co-owner of Toro Rosso and president of the FIA’s Single-Seater Commission. In more recent times, Berger then assumed the position of President of the ITR, i.e. the organizing company of the championship DTM extensionbefore the latter passed into the hands of ADAC.

It was precisely as a result of this market operation that Berger’s name came back overwhelmingly to that of Formula 1, with many indiscretions that wanted the former Austrian driver again in the world of the Circus. However, in an interview with speedcafe.comthe 63-year-old himself wanted to deny this hypothesis: “There were some considerations, but I should have arranged my life differently – has explained – I want to take my six year old son to his first karting races and my nine year old daughter to go horse riding. I want to have more time for them. Actually there have been several requestsall very interesting, but, as I said, they didn’t fit into my life plans“.