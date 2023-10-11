Perfect storm for pilots

One took place in Qatar in Lusail Sunday of the past regarding the effort that the climatic and competitive conditions required of the pilots. The three mandatory stops transformed the Qatar Grand Prix into a long Qualifying exactly as it happened in the past and racing in Lusail at the beginning of October exposed the drivers to high temperatures that turned the cockpits into ovens.

There dehydration led to Logan Sargeant retiring, Alexander Albon was unable to get out of the cockpit, Lance Stroll staggered to the ambulance door, Esteban Ocon vomited on lap 15: even in the podium room Oscar Piastri lay down and Max Verstappen was entered ironically “someone has a wheelchair”?

Berger ‘defends’ the FIA

According to the former pilot Gerard Berger the FIA ​​- which opened an investigation into everything that occurred in Qatar where the safety of the drivers was put at risk – has no particular responsibility for the conditions of the drivers at the end of the race: “The same thing happened in our time – the words of Berger, guest of the Austrian broadcaster Servus TV – this weekend the ‘boys’ pushed themselves to their limit, but it’s a question of physical fitness. If you are fit, you don’t suffer until you reach extreme conditions. In these situations, ‘gaps’ in physical fitness and blood circulation may emerge. If you ask a Verstappen, or a Hamilton, they don’t they don’t lose performance even at those temperatures, because it’s a case that you have to take into account and predict if you want to win.”

Berger’s It’s not a criticism to those who had difficulties in Qatar in Lusail, because the former Benetton, McLaren and Ferrari player was among those who went into crisis when the climatic conditions exposed gaps in physical preparation: “For me, I too have often been at the limit, especially in the first half of my career – he added – in a hot race in Adelaide I had to reduce my speed in the final laps to avoid finding myself in a situation like the one we saw in Qatar and, as a result, I lost positions. I often felt bad because I wasn’t in shape“.