From: Felina Wellner

Villagers are staying with relatives, students are being taught in tents – two natural disasters in one year have left fatal marks in northern Italy.

Tredozio – A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck an Italian mountain village in the Emilia-Romagna region on September 18th. This is the second time this year that it has felt the destructive power of nature. Without government support, emergency solutions will become permanent solutions, fears Mayor Simona Vietina. Italian daily newspapers and local media report.

Delegation inspects earthquake consequences: That’s how badly the Italian mountain village was hit

A delegation made up of provincial, administrative and national and regional civil protection officials examined the extent of the damage in Tredozio in more detail. The result of the inventory is sobering. Even weeks after the earthquake, 118 people are still unable to return to their homes.

The walls are crumbling: Italian fire brigade inspects house after the severe earthquake in Tredozio. © Screenshot/Twitter: Virgili del Fuoco

“The quake hit communities that were already badly affected by the floods in May,” regional president Stefano Bonaccini told the Italian news agency ANSA. During the previous dramatic floods, hundreds of mudflows occurred – the valley was covered with mud. An unofficial video on X (formerly Twitter) shows the extent of the earthquakes on the mountain passes.

The new catastrophe in September now presents the village of 1,000 souls with a special test. In addition to private houses, a number of public facilities are affected:

The school building has to be demolished: lessons will temporarily continue to take place in tents.

Damaged town hall: municipal administration is relocated to a restaurant.

City tower at risk of collapse must be fenced off and restored in consultation with the supervisory authority: historical center and surrounding houses in “red zone”.

Nevertheless, one can speak of happiness in misfortune. Because if the quake had lasted 20 seconds longer, many buildings would have collapsed and dozens of people would have fallen victim to the catastrophe, an expert told SSouth Tyrol News.

Tredozio in ruins – mayor struggles for help

Broken streets and destroyed buildings – the village faces major restoration and reconstruction work. The mayor has therefore applied for a national emergency for faster financial support. As part of the inspection, a report was prepared as a basis for the government to make decisions.

“We are devastated, we are in shit,” Father Don Massimo told La Republicca bluntly. And the mayor also emphasizes that the challenges cannot be overcome alone. Without government support, the community will succumb to the consequences of the disaster.

