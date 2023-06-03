Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Split

Zermatt in Switzerland had to wait a long time for a direct connection to Cervinia in Italy. It’s here now – but passing by the gondola has its price.

Zermatt – With the highest, continuous crossing of the Alps, the “Matterhorn Alpine Crossing”, there is finally a long-awaited, cross-border connection between the world health resort and the Italian winter sports resort of Cervinia, which can be used all year round. The Matterhorn Glacier Ride II thus completes an 80-year project. This is reported by the Swiss daily newspaper View. The last section from the Little Matterhorn to Testa Grigia cost around 61 million euros. In some ski areas in the Alps you can also cross borders on skis or snowboards – from the milky way to the ski beach.

It’s supposed to start on July 1st. According to data from Valle D’Aosta tourism the cable car connects the peak of Piccolo Cervino (Klein Matterhorn) with the Plateau Rosa. In panoramic gondolas you can move between Cervinia and Zermatt, the Aosta Valley and the canton of Valais, and vice versa.

With the “Matterhorn Alpine Crossing” there is finally a direct cable car connection from Zermatt to Italy. (Iconic image) © Dominic Steinmann/ dpa

New cable car to further promote tourism

In both summer and winter, people from all over the world flock to the foot of the spectacular Matterhorn peak – it offers Swiss diversity and Italian indulgence. The direct luxury train from Switzerland to Italy is intended to further boost tourism in Zermatt, but above all to attract new customers from distant markets. How Reiseropert.de writes, the Matterhorn Glacier Ride II cable car section will have a station in Testa Grigia, Italy, at an altitude of 3458 meters. Visitors can cross the Matterhorn Alpine Crossing from there.

But not everyone is euphoric. Many residents fear mass tourism. Markus Hasler, CEO of Zermatt Bergbahnen, reassures: “The appropriate price strategy does not promote mass or transit tourism, but the experience for individual travelers,” says an official communication. “In addition, the mountain railways also have small groups in their sights,” said a spokeswoman when asked by the Swiss daily newspaper.

The Matterhorn, but also the profiles of Mont Blanc, the Gran Paradiso, the Monte Rosa massif and the Swiss Alps in Valais are clearly visible from the Plateau Rosa, writes the travel portal Reisevor9.de. In the direction of Italy, the view falls on the silhouette of Monviso in Piedmont.

Crossing the Alps with a perfect mountain panorama has its price

“The Matterhorn Alpine Crossing experience is a premium offer and fits into the existing price strategy of Zermatt Bergbahnen,” explains a spokeswoman for the mountain railways. And indeed, the gondola ride also has a deluxe price: the Zermatt Bergbahnen charge just under 246.63 euros for a return ticket in the summer season from Zermatt to Cervinia.

How View writes that you can fly from Zurich to holiday destinations such as Ibiza and back for the same price. In autumn and in the winter months the prices are a little cheaper. Young people and holders of a general subscription receive a 50 percent discount, children under the age of nine are transported free of charge.

But elsewhere, the prices for excursion trains are similarly expensive. The trip from the terminal in Grindelwald BE to the Jungfraujoch there and back costs between 168 euros and 220 euros, depending on the season. (Vivian Werg)