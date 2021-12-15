The illusion of the Bergantiños

Carballo, a town of about 30,000 inhabitants located about 30 kilometers from A Coruña, saw the birth of Bergantiños 98 years ago. Dressed in a red shirt and blue bottom, he takes his name from the region to which he belongs.

He is currently a member of the Second RFEF, the fourth category of our football. Specifically in group 1, in a league in which they compete with teams from Madrid, Castilla y León, Cantabria and, of course, Galicia. At this time, they are ninth in the standings, 13 points behind the leader, Unión Adarve. He also has experience in Second B, a division in which he played two seasons: 1987/88 and 1988/89.

After beating Tudelano, a club that competes in a higher category, he faces this match against Rayo Vallecano with all the enthusiasm in the world. It will not be the first time that their paths and those of the Strip have crossed. 34 years ago, they already met in the Cup in a two-legged tie that the Madrid team took very tightly. Tonight, the Carballés team will try to consummate their “revenge” and write a golden page in the book of the modest of the KO tournament.

Photo: @futgal (Twitter).