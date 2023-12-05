Rolex scam with fake money: two reported

The location in the busy Oriocenter, one of the largest shopping centers in Italy, seemed perfect for two scammers who bought three Rolexes from a seller, giving him 18 thousand fake euros. Having later realized the scam, the unfortunate man had no choice but to report it to the police. Investigating the two scammers were the excellent agents of the Bergamo Flying Squad who left them no escape, arresting them within a few days in the lower Veronese area where, together with two other accomplices, they were about to climb over a fence of a house, in all likelihood to carry out a home burglary.

At the trial the judge of the Court of Verona did not validate the arrest for the attempted home invasion as it had not been carried out, but they remain investigated for fraud against the seller who unfortunately was unable to recover the stolen goods, probably already resold by some buyer on commission.

However, the criminals did not take into account the agents of the Bergamo Police Headquarters who are trying to understand whether there could be a real expert criminal organization in thefts of all kinds. You can escape the marathon runner Moreno Morello dressed in white from Striscia la Notizia, not the agents of the Bergamo Mobile.

