Two Bergamo-based companies are looking for staff and offer a reward to those who report the right contact

TO Bergamotwo companies looking for employees have proposed one reward in cash to anyone who suggests a contact. In detail, it was Adelio Ratti’s AR company specializing in precision works such as cutting high-strength metals and / or complex supplies, which yesterday showed the announcement. Let’s find out what it is about in detail.

Over the past few days, the company AR by Adelio Ratti in Bergamo he made a distress call in search of missing staff. These were the words written in theannouncement:

In consideration of the difficulty encountered in the search for personnel, I ask all of you for help in reporting any knowledge of operators.

However, it is one request which provides a reward for those who manage to report the right contact. A kind of word of mouth which translates into a cash incentive:

If the person you indicate will then be hired and will remain with us for at least six months, the company will recognize a prize of one thousand euros net to those who made the report.

A case similar is that represented by Clay Paky from Seriate which produces professional headlights for entertainment and sport. Among events most recent he has worked on are: the tennis ATP Finals in Turin and L ‘Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, the edition in which the Maneskin won. In this case, the announcement came via email:

We decided to encourage all colleagues (excluding managers) to report open opportunities to their network of contacts, because after all, word of mouth has always been a powerful recruiting channel.

The reward starts from 200 euros for simple reporting. Later, if the candidate in question receives the hiring, additional fees are added to the fee 2 thousand euros. Finally, if the candidate stays in the company for at least six months. the reward will be well 5 thousand euros in total.