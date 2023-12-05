Bergamo is safer: new police arrived, numerous women

There is sometimes excessive talk about Bergamo being unsafe and about a lack of controls, but in the city and province, it often happens that you encounter more police cars than private citizens. From Monday almost 100 carabinieri arrived in Bergamo and its provinceincluding numerous women, a sign that while in other places there is talk of quotas for women or of giving more space to women as such, among the police forces we talk with facts and meritocracy.

THE 900 carabinieri scattered throughout the territory, are added to an increase in police officers and soon in the Local Police, increasing that sense of security that is often called into question for physiological crimes that are difficult to eliminate even in a Police state. In addition to the number of women arriving (233 in the workforce), the very low average age stands out, in contrast to the wave of youth hooliganism, many of their peers have decided to sit on the side of legality. With the Carabinieri, the State and Local Police and the GdF, today Bergamo will be even a little safer.

