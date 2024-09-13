Bergamo: mistreatment in the family, prohibitions on approach and electronic bracelets for two men

On September 9 and 10, 2024, the Bergamo police forces took decisive measures against two men accused of domestic abuse. A 29-year-old Egyptian and a 37-year-old Italian were subjected to prohibited from approaching and equipped with electronic bracelets. These measures were the result of in-depth investigations conducted by the Carabinieri of the Urgnano Station and by the Judicial Police Section of the Bergamo Prosecutor’s Office, who examined the complaints filed by former cohabitants of the two men.

Two stories of persecution and violence: preventive measures tightened

The first case concerns a man who for about four years he tormented his ex-partnera 23 year old Italian girl, with physical violence and threats. The climax of the persecution occurred when the woman, realizing she was being followed, decided to report her ex-partner. In the second case, the man, a 37-year-old, persecuted his ex-girlfriend, a 42-year-old Italian woman, with incessant phone calls and stalking that culminated in a physical assault in early July. The investigations led the Preliminary Investigation Judge to issue precautionary measures, requiring the two men to maintain a distance of at least five hundred meters from their victims.