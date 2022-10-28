It is called Issyk-Kul (Iskv) and it is a virus of which little is known yet, although it is described as causing possible outbreaks of disease in humans characterized by fever, headache, myalgia and nausea, with convalescence times of up to a few weeks. It was isolated by a bat in Lombardy, in the province of Bergamo, and – explains the Region – is “the first time in Italy”. “Without creating alarmism and without ‘demonizing’ the animals, the dynamics of recent years require particular attention to wildlife to early highlight possible risk factors for health and the possible spread of the virus”, highlights the vice president and councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region, Letizia Moratti, commenting on the news of the isolation.

“A result – he explains – of absolute scientific importance that testifies to the goodness of the regional wildlife monitoring plan and the work that is carried out daily by the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Lombardy and Emilia Romagna (Izsler), by the Organizational Unit Welfare veterinary and wild animal recovery centers (Cras) “. The virus was isolated from a bat that died spontaneously in the Wwf Cras of Valpredina in the Bergamo area and analyzed by Izsler as part of the passive surveillance investigations on bats provided for by the Regional Wildlife Plan. The specimen belongs to a sedentary species (Hypsugo savii) that is widespread in urban areas, which uses buildings as refuge sites, suggesting possible implications for public health.

“As mentioned, there is no alarmism, but it should be highlighted, as happened on other recent occasions, the careful and punctual work that is carried out by our operators – adds Moratti – My appreciation goes to them for a meticulous and meticulous activity. rigorous, valuable in expanding the field of scientific knowledge and fundamental in terms of prevention and protection of the health of other animals and humans “.