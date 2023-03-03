Covid, doubts and perplexities about the expert report made by Crisanti for the Bergamo prosecutor’s office

After three years of investigations, the Bergamo prosecutor’s office has committed some excellent defendants to trial. I will not list the hypotheses of the crime, nor the names of the defendants. I copy and paste from the Ansa website “The Prosecutor’s Office of Bergamo: ‘The suspects had all the data available, to extend the red zone to Val Seriana as early as February 28, 2020’. Conte: ‘Checks are welcome, I won’t do media shows’. Fontana: ‘I know I’m being investigated by the newspapers, it’s a shame’. Crisanti: ‘I tried to restore the truth about the decisions’.”

I am a lawyer with more than thirty years of career behind me. I have been calling for three years investigations into the origin of the virus (because by now even idiots know that it is a chimera virus, i.e. created in the laboratory) on the instrumental denial of the existence of therapies (required, under US law, to obtain emergency authorization of vaccines) on ministerial protocol tachipirina and watchful waiting (which meant that the sick, left to themselves without even the remote possibility of being visited at home, arrived in hospital in serious condition) and on the multiple property crimes committed under the umbrella of the national emergency (purchases for millions of non-standard masks and so on).

Instead, the only investigation of which news has been received is that of Bergamo which – as known because it boasts of it on TV – it is also based on an expert report drawn up by the well-known virologist Andrea Crisanti. Over the past three years, it is not the first time that an irrepressible desire to pack my bags and move elsewhere has seized me. Escape far from an Italy completely at the mercy of the most scandalous mystification in the history of humanity.

Mainstream information went wild: “4,000 deaths could have been avoided” (Corriere della Sera today). The Constitutional Court believes in science. The Bergamo prosecutor’s office believes in science. The science is the virologist Andrea Crisanti. I have absolutely nothing against Andrea Crisanti. Mine is not a criticism of the person. The point is another: perhaps – in an investigation – it would have been the case to give the mandate to draw up an expert report to a person with the same high qualifications who, however, was less exposed during the emergency.

The risk – in my opinion – is that a supporter of the usefulness of the measures adopted by the Government (lock down, division of the territory into colored zones, etc., etc.), indeed, a public supporter of a tightening of these measures, in its report (written in absolute good faith) support your thesis with conviction. But when a Judge (or an expert from the Public Prosecutor’s Office) has already formed a precise idea even before the start of the process, it should be rejected. His would not be an impartial judgment, but a judgment tainted by prejudice.

We all have prejudices, me first. I am convinced (without any elements at my disposal) that Professor Andrea Crisanti is a decent person. But I’m equally sure that a Swedish expert (a country that has not experienced tragedies like the one in Bergamo without lock down, subdivision of the territory into colored areas, etc.) would start his report from elements other than those considered by Andrea Crisanti, perhaps from the fact that in our country – despite the pandemic emergency having been declared a month earlier – on the date of the first lock down, nothing had yet been done to strengthen hospital facilities.

