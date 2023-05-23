A 22-year-old from Sovere, Matteo Gualeni, who was involved in a motorcycle accident in Riva di Solto in the province of Bergamo, died in the night at the Pope John XXIII hospital in Bergamo from his injuries.

The friend who was with him gave the alarm of the accident. Rescuers from 118 immediately rushed to the scene: the doctors immediately understood the seriousness of the 22-year-old’s health conditions so they requested transport to hospital by helicopter. After a few hours unfortunately Matteo Gualeni died.

“I broke my arm”. Matteo Gualeni had managed to talk to his parents on Monday evening after the accident. The 22-year-old boy from Sovere, a worker, was crossing the town on a motorbike with a friend when, perhaps due to a hole or having touched a sidewalk, he fell to the ground and ended up against a pole or a low wall. His friend with him, on another motorbike, had rescued him, and seeing that the boy was conscious and complained only of severe pain in his arm, he had made a call to his friend’s parents to reassure them.

When the emergency services sent by 118 arrived, the doctor realized that the boy had low blood pressure and that it was going down quickly. He had it flown by helicopter to Pope John’s where it was checked for extensive internal bleeding. The doctors tried to save him but it was too late: he died just before 11pm. Matteo’s grandfather is Mario Gualeni, former provincial secretary of the CISL. As a sign of mourning, his town has canceled the celebrations for the patronal anniversary, scheduled for next week.