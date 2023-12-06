In Bergamo, Forza Italia is looking for a permanent center. Poll mystery…

We have the survey but not the instigator. Oh yes, a Bergamo it becomes more and more intricate candidacy for mayor of the CDX. Who commissioned the survey to SWG to indicate the approval of the four mayoral candidates (Pezzotta, Gallone, Chickpeas, Saffioti)? Well, there are the usual suspects as in everything yellow respectable, but we are far away and perhaps we will never get to discover the smoking gun.

Chess game

Meanwhile irritation among the allies is skyrocketingno one dares to take a step anymore or release half a syllable that could blow up the negotiating table which is being discussed more at a regional than local level.

What the survey says

Analyzing more deeply the data emerging from the SWG surveythere is a 2 point advantage for CSX candidate Elena Carnevali over Pezzotta from CDX, but with the latter having more votes than the csx. In summary we could say that at a national and local level the cdx is the most voted, but when it comes to voting for a mayor, people would like one from CSX, more sensitive to green environmental issues, sustainable mobility, ZTL etc.

Forza Italia seeks to escape the marker

If FdI and Lega seem to go hand in hand, FI both at a national and local level, in this coalition often seems to find itself like a penguin at the equator. The name of Pezzotta proposed by Fd’I is presented as a centrist former councilor in FI’s orbit in the Tentorio council, but the latter dismiss the hot potato, frightened by a debacle in June for faults certainly not theirs who have been on the receiving end for months starting with four (which later became three) candidates for the first seat in the city.

Towards a permanent center

In summary, one could say: glet’s all play the game together, but keep the captain’s armband, we prefer the role of midfielders to steal balls in the center as Ligabue would sing. In all this, FI’s march in search of a permanent center continues. Monday evening in Sesto San Giovanni there was an event promoted by the regional leaders with the slogan borrowed from the League “Lombardia in Testa”. The regional party led by Alessandro Sorte reiterated with determination that FI is allied with FdI and Lega, but strongly distinct: “We are Europeanists, Popularists, Atlanticists: we are the moderate and liberal center-right. Distinct from the right and alternative to the left! We are part of the European People’s Party, the only party that will influence and decide on the tables of Europe”, he writes Fate on social channels.

