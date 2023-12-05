Poll: Pezzotta ahead of Carnevali

A seat for four (Pezzotta, Gallone, Ceci, Saffioti) in the race for the mayoral candidate of Bergamo in the CDX could not be resolved with a game of bim boom bam. For this reason, a survey was commissioned from SWG to resolve some doubts while waiting for the definitive white smoke. The perhaps unexpected result decreed the lawyer Andrea Pezzotta from the centrist area is ahead of CSX candidate Elena Carnevali (43%-39%), with 19% for Fd’I and equal merit for Lega and FI with 7.5%.

From the survey, the veteran comes out very well and always very active Honorable Alessandra Gallone who closely follows the approval for the lawyer Pezzotta and much appreciated by the FdI electorate. But the most surprising data is the 10-year assessment of mayor Giorgio Gorialso voted at the time by a good portion of a centre-right electorate and still much appreciated even by FdI voters who are probably changing their skin and wardrobe, moving from a right-right to a right-centre with centre-right nuances.

Gori’s legacy will be difficult for everyone, but the work already well underway on the environment, infrastructure, sustainable mobility, social services could be a golden opportunity for the new mayor to move on to collections at the end of his mandate. The survey emerges with a cheered CDX after a stalemate phase which should break up by Christmas. The Remuntada has started, Pezzotta is anxiously awaiting the official announcement. After New Year’s Eve ready to unleash hell.

