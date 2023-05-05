For the first time since it was established in 2007, the Cradle for Life at the Bergamo Red Cross was used by a mother who decided not to keep the baby she gave birth, entrusting her to the care of the health professionals and hoping that someone could allow her to live the life she deserves. “She and I have been alone for these nine months,” reads the note written by the woman and found next to the bundle in which the little girl was wrapped.

“The little girl – reads a note from Pope John – is healthy and the tests she has undergone so far have confirmed her excellent health. You are looked after by the medical and nursing staff of the Bergamo hospital and by the volunteers present in the ward”. Ten days after the abandonment, the Juvenile Court will appoint a guardian for little Noemi, but the solidarity competition to adopt her has started in the city. There are dozens of couples who have proposed to ensure her a future, in a huge solidarity contest that started in the city. “Any adoption procedure – they explain to Pope John – will be managed by the Juvenile Court according to a well-defined regulatory process, therefore we cannot follow up on requests for foster care, even temporary, that we are receiving. It is possible for all women to give birth anonymously in birth centers while keeping their name secret forever, without recognizing the child and leaving it safe in the hospital”.

A phone call from a private person arrived at the life support center announcing a donation for the child. Many have also offered to help her mother: “Now we are waiting for her to arrive – says the president Anna Rava Daini – But if the mother should come forward, we have our means to ensure material, psychological and legal assistance. It is important that she is not alone and that she knows that many want to help her ”.