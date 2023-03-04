“I’m dumbfounded. I had the expert report for three years and nothing came out. I didn’t know who the suspects were. Anyone who mentions my name is false and I’m ready to sue. And I’ll be intransigent. But then the report isn’t that contains the names of the suspects, it is a logical map that reconstructs the facts and allows the investigators to contextualize other documents. In I have not been in contact with the Bergamo prosecutor’s office since the month before I decided to apply”. So at Adnkronos Salute the virologist Andrea Crisantisenator of the Democratic Party, author of the technical report at the center of the investigation by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office which led to 19 suspects for the lack of red zones in Lombardy, comments on the opening of a file by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office for the leak and the press rumors that link his name to the story.

Read also See also Memoir Matti Klemola was an old-school report writer who lived abroad journalism until the last