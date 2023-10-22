Disappeared from TV, he did not give interviews after the announcement of the end of the relationship with Giorgia Meloni

Everyone is looking for him, but he doesn’t answer the phone and doesn’t give interviews. No one met Andrea Giambruno again after the end of his relationship with Giorgia Meloni, announced by the prime minister via social media. Then, the sighting in one of the busiest places in Lombardy on Saturday afternoon: the now former partner of the Prime Minister was seen at the Oriocenter shopping center in Orio al Serio, on the outskirts of Bergamo, right in front of the airport. A customer saw it, photographed it and spoke to us: “Yes, it’s me”, confirmed the journalist, who was in the company of some family members, in a brief and somewhat surreal dialogue. bergamo.corriere.it writes it.

After the scandal of the scandal broadcast by Striscia la Notizia, Antonio Ricci’s satirical news program, which pushed the Prime Minister Melons to declare that she had ended the relationship with the journalist after ten years, no one had heard from her again. On Thursday, on the eve of becoming former first gentleman, Giambruno was in Pavia to moderate one of the meetings for «The States General on sustainable walking and tourism». He no longer appeared on TV: he self-suspended himself from hosting Diary of the Day for a week while waiting for Mediaset to assess the seriousness of his sexist declarations.

This afternoon (Saturday 21 October) his photo while he is in the shopping center bounced around a social group in Bergamo: Giambruno is sitting at a table in a bar and in the company of a woman, two men and two children. At the same time Giorgia Melons he is in Cairo where he participated in the peace summit.

Moreover, Giambruno’s family members live not far away, in Lissone, in Brianza, where the journalist often returns. Giambruno studied and graduated from the Frisi state scientific high school in Monza, where he lived for some time, then graduating in Philosophy from the Catholic University of Milan. He began his career at Telenova while still studying. Then the move to MTV. In 2009 he arrived at Mediaset, first as an author for Quinta Colonna, Matrix, Mattino Cinque and Stasera Italia, then as the face of Tgcom 24 and Studio Aperto. The first meeting with the leader of the Brothers of Italy took place right behind the scenes of Quinta colonna in 2015. In September 2016 their daughter was born. The indiscretion that the couple was looking for a house in Brianza has often leaked out. Plans that have now been overturned.

Subscribe to the newsletter

