Family drama in Nembro, in the Bergamo area: a 35-year-old man, Matteo Lombardini, killed his father Giuseppe, 72, and seriously injured his mother, 66, stabbing them both on Saturday evening in their home. The neighbors raised the alarm around dinner time.

The man was already being treated for psychiatric problems and had already attacked his parents in the past. The father died from his injuries, while the mother was hospitalized in very serious conditions. The investigations are conducted by the Carabinieri. The son, arrested, is in hospital, under medical supervision and kept under observation by the military.

The woman would have tried to defend her husband: hence the stab wounds inflicted by her son on her too. When the residents of the building in Via Rossini heard the screams, they called 112 and the 118 vehicles arrived at the house. There was nothing left that could be done for the father, while his wife’s life was not in danger. The victim was retired after working in the personnel office of Bas, a service company in Bergamo. Matteo Lombardini also has a sister, who was not present at home at the time of the attack. The arguments seem to have been frequent, precisely because of the thirty-five-year-old’s psychiatric problems.