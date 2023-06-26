It slipped into the waters of the Adda at the height of the so-called “Canyon of Calusco” and for a few hours the worst was feared. Approximately four, those that were used to identify a 19-year-old girl, originally from Usmate-Velate, currently busy with her high school exams, who yesterday afternoon had decided to spend Sunday with her friends by the river river.

It was just after 4.15 pm when the girl decided to cross the Adda upstream of the so-called canyon. With her were her boyfriend and her friends. As she was about to cross something went wrong: she and her boyfriend slipped, but he immediately managed to save himself while she hit her head and was dragged away by the current, which is very strong in that section . Eyewitnesses friends. One of the boys, with a cell phone, provided directions to the rescuers to help them identify the path of the body pushed by the water.

In addition to the firefighters and divers, it was also requested to send two helicopters which searched the course of the river from above in vain to find it, in particular between Calusco and Medolago. Shortly after eight in the evening, when given the passing of time, a tragic epilogue was feared, the coup de scene. The nineteen year old was found alive, slightly injured but very shaken, a few kilometers away, in the municipal area of ​​Cornate d’Adda, already in the province of Monza. From an initial reconstruction she would have fallen into the water and alone, a few tens of meters later, she would have miraculously managed to reach the bank, on the Lecco side of the river, but in a state of confusion due to the head trauma and what happened.