LIGURIAN CARREGA. The landslide was not enough fall more than a year ago: to make life complicated in the Carrega area there is total isolation from the world. Not only is the cell phone signal missing, almost a constant on a good part of the Apennines, but for two months even the fixed line has been silent.

It happens in Berga, one of the many hamlets of the Valborberina area, located under Monte Antola, among splendid woods, and of which two churches originate, the former footballer Enrico (father of Federico, now at Juve) and the journalist of La Stampa Giulietto, who died three years ago. To get to the suburb there is no problem of the landslide, which fell on road 147, upstream.

But it is difficult to live in an area that in summer comes alive with vacationers and has at least 150 people who enjoy the peace and organize fish-based parties in August.

The heart of the village is the ACLI club, with its small square. Inside there is a public telephone which, like the now few fixed telephones in homes, is silent. Thus, anyone who lives in Berga in the summer months is totally out of this world. «We called Telecom at least seven times – say the inhabitants -, always following the procedure, with the taking charge of the report, the announcement that the repair will be carried out within five days and a final message that tells us that everything is in order, when in reality everything is as before. So we continue to pay 56 euros a month for not having a landline phone or wifi to connect to the internet. It has been like this since May 22 even in homes ».

For cell phones, the problem is ancient: no company invests because it’s not convenient and cell phones are unusable. “We often ask ourselves – says Marco Chiesa – what would happen if someone needed 118: they would have to run to Agneto, about 4 kilometers from here, to get a cell phone signal. In the past it had already happened to call for help and the 118 air rescue had also arrived, but there was a fixed line. Now no longer”.

Chiesa has been a municipal administrator for numerous mandates: «Landlines are silent, the problem had already arisen with the landslide on road 147, a year ago, when the lines had suffered damage, but it was immediately buffered. Then it came back and it wasn’t resolved, despite reminders”. Some remember having even made a video call from Berga in New Zealand two years ago with whatsapp: «But, when the ADSL line in the villages of the valley is overloaded, the signal is very weak. An antenna up there, in San Clemente, would be enough and everything would be solved».

For years, the Municipality has been trying to bring this unique territory to life, with the creation of the Alta Val Borbera Regional Park and with events and openings of accommodation facilities in the houses donated by citizens to the institution. “But in these conditions – they conclude in Berga – we will never have a relaunch of tourism”.