London (AFP)

English club Fulham announced the signing of Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge from Burnley on a 5-year contract, without disclosing the value of the deal.

Berg’s arrival comes to fill the gap left by the departure of Portuguese defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich earlier in the summer transfer window.

“It’s a great feeling,” Berg said in a Fulham statement. “The last few weeks have been up and down, but now I’m sitting here wearing the shirt in this beautiful stadium and I know my future is here, which is great.”

“Fulham have always been a team that excites me, I have played them in the Championship and the Premier League and I have liked the way they play,” he continued.

Berg, 26, could make his first competitive appearance for his new club when Fulham take on Leicester City in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Saturday.