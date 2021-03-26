The Spanish Polina Berezina and Natalia García occupy the eleventh and thirteenth places in the World Cup event of rhythmic gymnastics that takes place in Sofia, after presenting the first two exercises with the hoop and the ball.

Berezina scored 23,150 with the hoop and 21,750 with the ball, for a total of 44,900, and Garcia received 23,100 and 21,700 that add up to 44,800. This Saturday they will do the ribbon and mace exercises.

The Bulgarian Boryana Kelyn and the Israeli Linoy Ashran command the general classification tied with 51,350 points.

Ashram, European champion and usually very confident, made a mistake in closing her ball exercise when she lost the apparatus.

This test is the first of the 2021 World Cup circuit, which will distribute three Olympic places for gymnasts from countries not yet classified, case of Spain.