Urban pop and reggae singer beret has shocked users after sharing a musical fragment after the death of his older sister Sandra. Although the details about the loss are not public, the Spanish artist has decided to externalize his grief through his art. “I was an apprentice of your stories, you a fountain in the desert, you my sister and I your child” intoned on Instagram.

The dedication was accompanied by an equally emotional message. “I have written this letter to you, Sandra, so that wherever you are you can listen to it. I will never learn to say goodbye to you, I will never be able to give even half the love that you have given us all, I would never have been the way I am if you had not taken care of me as if you were my second mother. I love you sister. Rest in peace forever, ”she specified in the post.

Beret: “You have no meaning in heaven”

The song published by the singer not only reflected the weight of the duel, but also the immense affection he had for his older sister, who, as he hints in the lyrics, had assumed an almost maternal role.

“You have no meaning in heaven, you were already an angel before you left. I know that nothing in life is eternal, but it took me a moment to say goodbye to you. I, who was an apprentice of your stories, you a fountain in the desert, you my sister and I your child”, was heard at the beginning of the video. “Thank you for making me feel great being your little brother” Bert concluded.

“The least expected day”, his latest single

10 days ago, the singer released the video clip of his latest song “The least thought day”. The work, which has been produced by Krea Films, received applause and more than a million views. The story narrated the pain after a lost love and the difficult task of forgetting.