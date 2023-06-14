Genoa – A year of ups and downs, between la Sampdoria crisis and the apotheosis of Napoli. A present with the Polish national team. And a future to write, with the end of the loan in blue, the return to blucerchiato and a probable new farewell, perhaps in the direction of Florence. Bereszynski spoke yesterday from the withdrawal of Poland that on Friday challenges Germany in a friendly. Arriving in Naples in January, Beres explained his situation: «Napoli? Now he’s dealing with the question of the coach, only then will he think about the future. Samp? I waited to see what would happen. My contract is still valid for a few more years (until 2025 with option to 2026), but I will look for the best solution for myself. We will discuss with the club the best way to resolve this issue. There will be time. I didn’t play a lot in Naples but the people made me feel important. I think I can count on free pizza in Naples for the rest of my life. The first six months at Sampdoria were tough, I knew the club wasn’t going in the right direction, I didn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. But I wish Samp the best, they deserve to be able to return to Serie A.”

Napoli will not exercise the redemption of just under 2 million. Beres is linked to Sampdoria but the chances that it stays are not many. Both for his personal ambition, with the 2024 European Championship in his sights, and for the engagement of the full-back close to one million. In blue he has played little but he has a transfer market. And among the admirers there is Fiorentina, where he would find the ds Pradé who had brought him to Sampdoria in January 2016. Bereszynski was talked about in Florence as a possible counterpart for the landing of the Italian on the Napoli bench. The ex Spezia, on the other hand, will remain in purple where, however, he could train the Pole, a footballer that the Italian himself appreciates.

Still on the subject of loans, the president of Lecce, Sticchi-Damiani confirmed: «We will exercise the redemption for Falcone. Then Sampdoria will be able to exercise the counter-buy-in». From 17 to 19 June. Despite the salvation, Verona should not redeem Depaoli: the president Setti and the ds Sogliano must first meet to define the plans. But the full-back feels good in Hellas who could then make up for it with Sampdoria later.