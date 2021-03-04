Athletic will repeat the Cup final in just two weeks. Marcelino’s men eliminated Levante, with a Berenguer goal in extra time, and they will have two chances to lift the champion title again, the one that has resisted him since 1984 (that final of the tangana with Maradona in between). In 2021 he recovers the classic nickname of King of Cups, or at least the king of the finals. No other will contest two finals of the quintessential KO competition in just 14 days. Historical. On April 3, against Real Sociedad; on the 17th, against Messi’s Barça. In addition, those of Marcelino ensure the defense of the Super Cup, in January 2022.

The Levante, for its part, remained at the gates of history. Overcome by a rival with more rennet in these games, he will have to come down from the cloud and return to his day to day in LaLiga, which is what he feeds, as Paco López says. The middle of the second half was gone. He had his options, especially after Roger’s goal, and in his heart will always be to know what would have happened with a full Ciutat de València, what would have happened to them with a squad without injuries, without so much accumulation of effort. A ten for this group from Paco López.

The first part went to an open grave, with two vertical teams in pursuit of the opposing goal, with two somewhat soft defenses, as if gripped by the pressure of the moment. To each attack of one, another approach of the other responded. Thus, the first to strike was Raúl García, who finished off a De Marcos serve near the post. De Frutos responded spurringly but it was Roger who hit the bull’s-eye. Great play on the left wing, with Morales’ pipe included, a pass from Rochina and Roger, smarter than anyone in the area, at the turn he crosses the net.

But Athletic was not willing to give up their second Cup final. Muniain forgave Aitor with a header that went high. By then Marcelino’s had found a racing car on a highway with Williams. This is how the penalty play came. The striker went to the left with his exultant four-century stride, focused on the area and Duarte tackled Raúl García when he was going to shoot Aitor. The Navarrese, six days later, repeated from the penalty spot.

1-1, all matched. But no one wanting to stop. De Frutos tried with a difficult shot, Muniain met Aitor but it was Yeray who almost got her into his own goal, after a cross from Miramón. The post saved him. From the back and forth, the intensity and verticality of the first half went to the locked game, lower rhythm and tactical fouls multiplying, after the break. Paco and Marcelino warned their people in the locker room: whoever made a mistake, lost.

Midway through the second half, Levante began to lack bellows. Athletic began to tilt the field towards Aitor’s goal. But neither Williams, after a brilliant high heel from Raúl García, nor Berenguer, on two occasions, one of them with a head butt from behind, found the net. Levante trusted everything to defend and for a ride from Morales or Roger to arrive … or a set piece from Bardhi. No one was wrong, which led to the extension.

Last half hour

And there, Athletic wanted more, or could do more. Raúl García threw to the side of the net in his last effort and Marcelino put the punch of Villalibre. Levante barely gave two passes in a row. It was almost a matter of reaching the edge of penalties. I saw her. But Berenguer appeared, with a right hand, which hit Vukcevic and the post before entering, which puts Athletic in the final after a cruel carom for Levante and magical for Athletic.