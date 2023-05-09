The Emilian derby is decided in the first half. In the second half Arnautovic was seen again among the guests, but the challenge was balanced and the result was right

One goal for each side: Berardi and Dominguez. One point per side. Sassuolo and Bologna, both returning from a stoppage, impact (1-1) in the direct match at the Mapei Stadium and remain in the quiet areas of the standings.

FIRST HALF — Bologna, with Barrow at the top of their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, have a better approach. Sassuolo with the tested 4-3-3 unlock the result after 15′. He did so with Berardi who signed his ninth personal goal aiming for Cambiaso on a pass from Defrel and hitting the near post with his right foot from a tight angle. Not flawless in the Skorupski circumstance. Bologna doesn’t get upset and starts grinding game and conquering the pitch. The central phase of the first fraction was marked by a (deflected) conclusion from Ferguson, which finished just wide. From yellow for Posch who, warned, will miss the match against Roma and from an assist from Berardi for Henrique who from a favorable position kicks weakly into Skorupski’s arms. Four minutes later, in the 42nd minute, the visitors equalized with a right-footed shot under the cross by Dominguez (third center of the season) following Schouten’s assist from the left. See also Scorers in Serie A by nationality: first the Italians, then… Yugoslavia!

RECOVERY — Still balance in the second half with Bologna dangerous at the dawn of the fraction with a diagonal to the side of Cambiaso. And about ten minutes from the end with the returning (after 50 days) Arnautovic, who entered for a few minutes for Orsolini, but not bad in the left-footed shot that doesn’t worry Consigli. The swirl of substitutions marks the second half and the contest, while maintaining an acceptable pace, drags on to the end without major jolts until the 93rd minute when the referee Ferrieri Caputi blows the whistle to end the game. Bologna are tenth and for the ninth time in as many away matches against Sassuolo they have scored. The hosts, thirteenth, have not won the Emilian derby at home since 8 November 2019 (3-1) and are postponing the appointment with success again.

May 8, 2023

