Berardi-Juventus, Sassuolo is asking for 30 million euros

Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo to Juventus (who meanwhile sees Lukaku far-far)? 10 million still dance and they are not few. “Juventus is on Berardi on condition that today Sassuolo doesn’t consider it enough. There hasn’t been any progress, Sassuolo doesn’t want technical counterparts especially for a large amount as Juventus would like and above all the evaluation that Sassuolo gives Berardi today it is considered too high by Juventus who today value it at 20 million with a loan with an obligation to buy, Sassuolo value it much more, at least 30 million”, the words of Gianluca Di Marzio to Sky Sport (Calciomercato l’Originale). Berardi “was Sarri’s first goal but there was never the opportunity to open a deal because 30 million were judged by Lazio to be exaggerated. Atalanta tried seriously but the player prefers a top club”.

Berardi-Juventus, Iling Jr variable in the transfer market negotiation with Sassuolo

According to Sportmediaset, the inclusion of the technical counterpart could help the negotiation towards the smoke… black and white And in this sense the rumors that Sassuolo could argue for Iling Jr more than Soulè in the Berardi deal with Juventus are confirmed. “After reaching an agreement with Domenico Berardi for a four-year contract, Juventus must convince Sassuolo to close the deal that would give Allegri the 29-year-old full-back. The bianconeri value Berardi at around 20 million euros, while the neroverdi they would like to collect 10 million euros more (25 plus 5 bonuses).A summit is scheduled today to try to find an agreement: the inclusion of a technical counterpart (yes to Iling Jr and no to Soulé) could facilitate white smoke”.

Read also



Transfer market: Bonucci can stay in Serie A, the negotiation



Kostic away from Juventus? We need 25 million

Juventus could sacrifice Filip Kostic, winger born in 1992 for the Serbian national teamon the market: according to “Calciomercato.it”, the player would no longer be fundamental for coach Allegri, who intends to give more space on the left to Cambiaso and Iling (who, however, as we have seen, could be part of the negotiation with Sassuolo for Berardi). Juve are expecting offers for the player, and if one were to arrive for around 25 million euros, they could sell him. There is interest in Kostic from some English clubs, first and foremost Nottingham Forest.

Subscribe to the newsletter

