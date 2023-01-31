Sassuolo alongside Berardi and his wife: “Stop the violence on social media”

Sassuolo takes the defense of Dominic Berardi and his wife Francesca Fantuzzivictims of shocking insults and threats under a post published on Instagram to celebrate Sunday’s great feat a San Siro on Milan: a match that saw the team of Dionysis win 5-2 at the San Siro with a Berardi great protagonist on the pitch (one goal and three assists for the number 10 of the Emilian team). “The Sassuolo Football stands alongside Dominic Berardi and his wife Frances – explains the Emilian company – They deserve full solidarity and total support against those who threaten and offend through social networks”.

Berardi, insults and threats to his wife Francesca Fantuzzi after Milan-Sassuolo. “We will file a complaint”

“It’s not the first time we’ve received insults. But this time they’ve gone too far,” Berardi’s wife told Corsera. Will you report it? “There is no doubt. In the face of threats there is no other way. It is a duty, even if we are aware that it will lead to nothing. Because they are people who hide and it is difficult to trace”, the words of Francesca Fantuzzi. A lot of anger. “A lot. And it makes me angry that these fans, a small part of it is clear, for the mere fact of being on social media it is as if they feel authorized to offend, to knowingly touch aspects of life that have nothing to do with football. I’m fed up », his words to Corriere della Sera.

