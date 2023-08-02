Domenico Berardi extinguished the enthusiasm of the fans at the presentation of Sassuolo. The black-and-green winger, when he spoke in front of his people as captain, explained: “I’ve been here for many years – he began – and feeling this warmth towards me makes me proud. Let’s hope we get off to a better start this season compared to the past. Last year we played a great second leg and that’s where we have to start again. There are many young players but I’m sure we’ll do well… if I’m here, because I don’t know.” The latter words that have not been well received by the fans and that are destined to reopen, as has been happening systematically for years, the catchphrase about his future. His name of Berardi in this summer session of the transfer market has so far been associated with Milan, who then turned to other goals, Juventus and Lazio.