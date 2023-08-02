At the presentation of the neroverde team, the captain reopened the catchphrase about his future.
Domenico Berardi extinguished the enthusiasm of the fans at the presentation of Sassuolo. The black-and-green winger, when he spoke in front of his people as captain, explained: “I’ve been here for many years – he began – and feeling this warmth towards me makes me proud. Let’s hope we get off to a better start this season compared to the past. Last year we played a great second leg and that’s where we have to start again. There are many young players but I’m sure we’ll do well… if I’m here, because I don’t know.” The latter words that have not been well received by the fans and that are destined to reopen, as has been happening systematically for years, the catchphrase about his future. His name of Berardi in this summer session of the transfer market has so far been associated with Milan, who then turned to other goals, Juventus and Lazio.
the opinion of dionysis
—
The Sassuolo coach, Alessio Dionisi, then spoke to Sky about the attacker’s statement: “I’m a coach, I don’t buy or sell players, but it’s clear that Berardi is a fundamental point for us, the player more important than the team on a technical level. For me he is a 100% Sassuolo player, in my opinion that was just a slip from him, nothing more.”
the words of carnivals
—
“Even last year he said the same thing,” the CEO explained to Sky Sport. of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali. Who then added: “In my opinion it was just a joke”. But closing with “but the market is still long, something can happen every day…”.
