“The diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease is essentially clinical and is based on the presence of motor symptoms such as tremor, slowing of movement and muscle stiffness in the limbsalthough in recent years it has been shown that these patients can also have non-motor symptoms, i.e. sleep, sensitivity, tone and mood disorders“. Like this Alfredo Berardelli, president of the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), in the second episode of the monthly column ‘Protect your brain, trust the neurologist‘dedicated to Parkinson’s disease, a project born from the collaboration between Sin and Adnkronos with the aim of increasing knowledge on neurological pathologies and on the figure of the neurologist, but also and above all to sensitize the population to rely on the care of this specialist in when the first symptoms appear.

Slow-acting neurodegenerative disease typically affects adults, but there are cases where it begins at a young age. In Italy there are about 250 thousand people with Parkinson’s, a pathology that falls into the category of movement disorders, in fact, and manifests itself with symptoms including posture instability and difficulty walking, but also a sense of exhaustion and fatigue. Other clues may be mood disturbances and lower vocal timbre. Getting to early diagnosis today allows targeted therapies to be initiated promptly. “The treatment – explains Berardelli – is essentially based on symptomatic therapy, that is, aimed at improving and resolving symptoms, both motor and non-motor. Therapy allows patients to live an almost adequate life. There are also symptomatic therapies in the advanced stages of the disease, which have been studied in recent years “. Recently” various studies have shown that an accumulation of toxic proteins occurs in Parkinson’s disease. Therefore, various therapeutic attempts are underway to try to prevent such accumulations “, concludes Berardelli.

The column is available on the Adnkronos website, on Youtube channel Adnkronos, in the television program Salus TV and on the Sin social channels, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.