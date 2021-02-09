Cristóbal López and Cristina Kirchner’s lawyer, Carlos Beraldi confirmed that he denounced before the Council of the Magistracy to investigate for bad performance of functions the Cassation Judge Eduardo Riggi who has to decide whether to authorize to deliver all the calls of former President Mauricio Macri.

Beraldi requested a report with all the communications of Macri between 2016 and 2018. Judge María Servini accepted it and also requested the geopositional location of Macri and his frequent and non-frequent interlocutors from January 1, 2016 to August 31, 2019 .

For the defense it is an “exorbitant” measure and should only be limited to calls that the complaint considers suspicious.

While Cristina Kirchner claimed all the calls to try to demonstrate her theory of lawfare.

The Cassation Chamber, where Righi works, has to decide whether to hand over the DAJuDeCo office report with all the calls.

In a presentation, published last Friday by Clarion, He threatened to report Righi and has now confirmed that he did.

Beraldi is the defense attorney for businessman Fabián de Souza in a case in which alleged pressure from the Macri government is being investigated for the AFIP to denounce companies of the Indalo group for tax evasion.

The vice president’s lawyer said that her complaint “is not a tight-knit against anyone, extortion against anyone, but simply using the means provided by law and the Constitution,” he said.

Beraldi assured that “for 4 years the Indalo Group was subjected to a series of illegal activities, pressures, to detach itself from the media and make them available to (the government of Mauricio) Macri to attack the former president of the Nation, “he said in reference to Vice President Cristina Kirchner. Grupo Indalo is the owner of radio 10 and C5N.

“Mr. de Souza made a complaint where he mentioned Macri officials,” added the lawyer.

In that sense, the lawyer said that one of the evidence measures requested by de Souza was the incorporation into the file of the “call log” of various officials of the Cambiemos administration and even of the former president himself.

“It is not requested that the content of the conversations be revealed but where the cell phones were at this time,” said Beraldi.

He later argued that this test measure was “fiercely resisted by Macri’s defense” although endorsed by the first instance judges.

But when he arrived at Riggi, the magistrate “requested the file in physical form, which implied that the testimonial statements” that were already in progress had to be suspended.

“Faced with this attitude that Judge Riggi adopted, which has no legal basis, and is contrary to what he had done in a previous case, we are in the presence of what can constitute a bad performance,” he said in relation to his presentation before the Council of the Magistracy.

For Beraldi, “when you have to investigate Cristina Kirchner government officials you can check their phones, but when it comes to Macri and his people you can’t check them and you can’t do anything to them.”

The so-called “judicial table” of Cambiemos was made up of the former Minister of Justice Germán Garavano, the former judicial adviser Fabián Rodríguez ‘Pepín’ Simón, the lawyer, businessman and former head of the Boca Juniors club Daniel Angelici and the former AFI head, Gustavo Arribas , among other former officials and relatives of Macri.

